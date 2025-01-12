Drysdale recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Drysdale snapped a four-game pointless streak with his third multi-point effort, although this was the first time he notched a goal and an assist in the same contest. However, Drysdale has cracked the scoresheet in just two of his last 11 games. While he can put up decent numbers from time to time, his lack of consistency as a steady contributor limits his fantasy upside considerably in most formats.