Drysdale recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Drsydale recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season, and first since Jan. 11, but his efforts weren't enough to lift the Flyers to victory. Drysdale hasn't been able to replicate the 32-point he had in his second year in the league in 2021-22, and given his inconsistencies as a scoring option, it would be a stretch to see him reach the 25-point plateau.