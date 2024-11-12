Ersson turned aside 28 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The 25-year-old netminder appeared to have things well in hand when Matvei Michkov gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but a furious comeback by the Sharks forced extra time. Ersson didn't get rattled, denying Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith in the shootout to secure the victory. Ersson hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 22, going 4-0-1 over his last six appearances with a 2.27 GAA and .915 save percentage to give him a firm hold on the top job in the crease for Philly.