Foerster scored a goal on two shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Foerster is thriving in a middle-six role, racking up six goals and three assists over his last nine outings. He opened the scoring in the first period Sunday, but the Maple Leafs had a 2-1 lead by the intermission. Foerster is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 62 shots, 27 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season. He's a bit of an agitator, but he hasn't fully tapped into his physical play this year, limiting his fantasy upside to deeper formats for now.