Sparks was released from his tryout with the Flames on Wednesday, per TSN.
Sparks was unable to win the No. 3 job in training camp -- Louis Domingue will serve in that role with the Flames this year. Sparks signed a minor-league deal with the Lightning's AHL affiliate prior to his PTO, so he's likely to return to that deal for the 2020-21 season.
More News
-
Flames' Garret Sparks: Heading to AHL Stockton•
-
Flames' Garret Sparks: Will attend Calgary's camp•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Returning to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Brought up on emergency condition•