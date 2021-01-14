Sparks was released from his tryout with the Flames on Wednesday, per TSN.

Sparks was unable to win the No. 3 job in training camp -- Louis Domingue will serve in that role with the Flames this year. Sparks signed a minor-league deal with the Lightning's AHL affiliate prior to his PTO, so he's likely to return to that deal for the 2020-21 season.

More News