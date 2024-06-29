Schmid was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Devils alongside Alexander Holtz on Saturday in exchange for Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round draft pick.

Schmid had a 5-9-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Devils during the 2023-24 campaign. He also posted a 3.06 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 23 regular-season outings with Utica. The 24-year-old netminder is expected to begin the 2024-25 campaign as the third goaltender in the franchise's depth charts, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Adin Hill will serve as the starter while Vegas will attempt to sign a backup netminder when the free agent market opens Monday. Schmid consequently is likely to start the campaign in the minors, though he would be the first option for a promotion if one of the Golden Knights' goaltenders suffers an injury.