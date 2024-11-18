Pietrangelo logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Pietrangelo has just two helpers over his last eight contests, taking the shine off a strong start to the season from October. The veteran defenseman won't put up points all the time, as he's often tasked with taking care of business in his own zone. For the season, he's at two goals, 12 helpers, 36 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating over 18 games. Pietrangelo does enough all around to be rostered in the vast majority of formats.