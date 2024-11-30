Howden scored twice, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Howden tallied the Golden Knights' first and fourth goals, with the latter being the game-winner. He has four goals over his last seven outings, but he had a five-game drought prior to this improved stretch of play. The 26-year-old has a career-best 10 tallies through 24 contests already, though he's added just one assist, 43 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-2 rating. He's shooting 23.3 percent, so he's a candidate for regression, but the five-year contract he signed last Friday suggests he'll be a lock to stay in the lineup in the long run.