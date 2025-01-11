Samsonov will protect the home net versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Samsonov will get the first half of Vegas back-to-back, and Adin Hill will play in Sunday's home matchup versus Minnesota. The 27-year-old Samsonov has stopped 133 of 142 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 11-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 15 appearances this season. The Rangers are tied for 18th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25.