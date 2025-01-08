Samsonov allowed two goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Samsonov won his sixth straight start in this contest, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of those games. The Golden Knights' defense has helped -- he also hasn't faced more than 31 shots in any of those six wins. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 11-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 15 outings. He has been alternating starts with Adin Hill, and that's unlikely to change as long as the results continue to be positive.