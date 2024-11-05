Samsonov (undisclosed) won't travel with Vegas for its upcoming road trip featuring games in Edmonton on Wednesday and Seattle on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Samsonov's next opportunity to play will come Monday versus the Hurricanes. The good news is coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't believe Samsonov's injury will keep him on the shelf for a long duration. The 27-year-old netminder has a 3-1-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Akira Schmid is serving as Adin Hill's understudy during Samsonov's absence.