Stone netted a goal on two shots and added an assist and a plus-1 rating in 19:30 of ice time Thursday in a 4-2 win over St. Louis.

The Golden Knights' captain was able to help avenge his team's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues on Monday by opening the scoring just 19 seconds into the game Thursday. Stone stripped Cam Fowler of the puck in the offensive zone and beat Joel Hofer to snap his five-game goal drought. The right-shot winger had not found the scoresheet in three contests prior to Thursday's win, but he's been productive in January with five goals, 11 points and a plus-5 rating across 11 outings. On the season, Stone is up to 13 markers, 28 helpers and a plus-21 rating through 34 appearances. Stone has generated 15 of his points with the man advantage.