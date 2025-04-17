Stone (rest) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks.
Stone will rest a second straight game to end the regular season. He concludes with 19 goals and 67 points over 66 appearances in one of his strongest campaigns yet. Assuming there's no underlying injury, Stone should be in action for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Wild.
