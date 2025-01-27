Roy notched three assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Roy had gone six games without a point since logging an assist Jan. 12 in his return from an upper-body injury. With William Karlsson (upper body) now out of the lineup, Roy is getting a chance to center the third line and play on the second power-play unit after spending some time on the fourth line. The 27-year-old tends to do well when filling a larger role. He's at 17 points, 62 shots on net, 32 hits, 16 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season in what's been a clear down year after he logged 41 points in 70 regular-season outings in 2023-24.