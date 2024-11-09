Theodore notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Theodore helped out on an Alex Pietrangelo tally in the third period, which forced overtime. The 29-year-old Theodore has collected four assists over his last six games, but this was the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since the first two games of the year. The defenseman is at 11 points, 24 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances in a top-four role this season.