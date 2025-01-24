Hertl scored an empty-net goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Hertl sealed the win for his club with an insurance tally late in the final frame. The left-shot center extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and he's riding a seven-game point streak consisting of six markers and five assists. Hertl is one point away from matching the 38 he produced over 54 regular-season games split between San Jose and Vegas in 2023-24. The 31-year-old has provided 17 goals, 37 points, 14 PIM, 117 shots on goal, 60 hits and a minus-9 rating through 48 appearances in 2024-25.