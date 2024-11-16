Vejmelka stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 29 seconds left in the third period.

Vejmelka couldn't repeat the dominant display he delivered in the 4-1 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday when he recorded a career-high 49 saves, and he was forced to settle with the defeat here despite keeping a shutout until the late stages of the second period. Even though Vejmelka has lost in four of his six starts this season, his overall numbers have turned out to be quite good for a backup netminder, owning a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span.