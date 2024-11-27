Cooley logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Cooley has picked up five points over his last three contests. He set up a Jack McBain tally at 4:17 of the third period as Utah tied the game at 2-2, forcing overtime. Cooley's recent surge has him up to 17 points with 45 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating through 22 appearances. He's on a pace that would shake out around the 60-point mark if he can sustain it all season, a strong improvement on his decent 44-point rookie season from 2023-24.