Cooley notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Cooley has been good all season, but he maintained a point-per-game pace in December with three goals and 10 assists over 13 outings. The 20-year-old center is enjoying a full-on breakout campaign. He's at nine goals, 24 helpers, 72 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 37 appearances. A 70-point sophomore campaign is a realistic possibility, and that has value in virtually all fantasy formats.
