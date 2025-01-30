Cooley logged a power-play assist, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Cooley had gone three games without a point entering Wednesday. The 20-year-old center snapped the short slump by assisting on Mikhail Sergachev's first-period tally. Cooley is now at 43 points (16 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He should be a consistent producer more often than not as long as he continues to fill a top-line role.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Keeps point streak alive Monday•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Racks up three points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Buries power-play tally•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Scores in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Delivers assist in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Nets lone goal in loss•