Cooley logged a power-play assist, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Cooley had gone three games without a point entering Wednesday. The 20-year-old center snapped the short slump by assisting on Mikhail Sergachev's first-period tally. Cooley is now at 43 points (16 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He should be a consistent producer more often than not as long as he continues to fill a top-line role.