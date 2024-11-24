Cooley provided a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

This was Cooley's second trip to Pittsburgh as an NHLer, and he got on the scoresheet after being held pointless at PPG Paints Arena last year. The Pittsburgh native has been steady in a second-line role this season, racking up three goals, 11 helpers, 41 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 contests. Utah's offense has been a bit volatile, so the 20-year-old center could be prone to running streaky in 2024-25.