Slavin produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Slavin ended a three-game dry spell on offense by setting up a Jordan Martinook tally in the second period. Defense remains Slavin's primary focus on the ice, as he's chipped in a modest four assists with 19 blocked shots, 13 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating over 11 outings this season. His stable top-four role could make him an option in some fantasy formats, but his scoring pace is down from his usual level, in part due to a drop in shot volume.