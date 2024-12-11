Roslovic logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Roslovic was in a top-line role for much of November, but he has since moved to the fourth line. His 10:18 of ice time Tuesday was a season low, which is not a good sign for his production in the short term. The 27-year-old has been impressive so far with 13 goals, four assists, 60 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances, putting him over halfway to exceeding the 31 points he earned across 59 games between the Blue Jackets and the Rangers in 2023-24.
