Roslovic notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Roslovic has two helpers over eight games since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old forward is currently playing on the fourth line, but he has moved all over the lineup and could get another chance at a top-line spot now that Mikko Rantanen is in Dallas. Roslovic has reached the 30-point mark for the fifth year in a row with 19 goals, 11 assists, 110 shots on net and a minus-8 rating across 63 appearances.