Chatfield posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Chatfield is humming along with four points over his last six games. He doesn't see more than traces of power-play time, but he's been impressive in a second-pairing role so far in 2024-25. Chatfield is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 23 appearances. His defense stands out the most, but Chatfield is on pace to surpass his 22-point regular season from 2023-24, largely due to an increase of over three extra minutes of ice time per game.