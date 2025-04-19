Chatfield (rest) will return to the lineup versus New Jersey on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The 28-year-old defenseman sat out the final two games of the regular season. Chatfield ended the campaign with seven goals, 11 assists, 114 shots on goal, 64 hits and 64 blocked shots across 79 regular-season appearances this season.
