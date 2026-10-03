Perron scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 7-2 win over Bowling Green State University on Friday.

Perron is now in his senior year of college. His move from the University of North Dakota to Michigan last year was a big boost for his production -- he finished with 41 points in 40 games in 2025-26. The Hurricanes prospect will have a decision to make at the end of this campaign, though Carolina might trade him if he's doesn't think joining AHL Chicago would be a good fit.