Martinook scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas went with an early goalie pull, and Martinook squashed their chances of a comeback with an empty-netter at 14:28 of the third period. All five of Martinook's goals this season have come during his current four-game point streak. The veteran winger is up to nine points, 26 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-9 rating through 14 outings in a middle-six role. The scoring pace will dip, but the 32-year-old offers enough all-around production to be useful in deep fantasy formats.