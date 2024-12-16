Martinook scored a goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Martinook helped out on a William Carrier goal in the first period and then scored one of his own in the second. This effort snapped a 13-game goal drought and eight-game point drought for Martinook, who has remained in a third-line role throughout his slump. The 32-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 47 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating over 30 appearances. He's a decent depth scorer and remains on track to exceed 30 points for the third year in a row.