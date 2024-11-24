Necas recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Necas has been held without a goal for three straight games, but he has three helpers in that span. That's his longest goal drought of the campaign, which illustrates just how excellent he's been so far in 2024-25. The 25-year-old is up to 33 points (11 goals, 22 helpers), with 14 of them coming on the power play through 20 appearances. Necas has added 48 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit.
