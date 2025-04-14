Necas produced an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Necas was one of few regulars in the Avalanche's lineup for the regular-season finale. He finished the campaign with a helper in back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old forward wraps up 2024-25 with 27 goals, 56 assists, 194 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-5 rating over 79 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes. Necas had a career year and will look to keep the momentum up in a top-six role once the playoffs begin, as Colorado tries to avenge its second-round loss to the Stars from last spring.