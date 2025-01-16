Necas scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Necas' tally with 3:10 left in the third period made things interesting, but the Hurricanes' comeback push fell short. This ended a six-game goal drought for Necas, who had four assists in that span. However, the 26-year-old has just two goals and 10 points over his last 19 outings after playing well over a point-per-game pace for the first two months of the season. Overall, he has 16 goals, 51 points, 104 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating through 45 contests.