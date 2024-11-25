Kochetkov is out indefinitely after entering the NHL's concussion protocol, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Monday.

With Frederik Andersen (knee) already on the shelf, Kochetkov's concussion will force the Canes to continue utilizing Spencer Martin between the pipes. With a back-to-back upcoming, Carolina may even have to deploy Yaniv Perets versus the Panthers either Friday or Saturday. For his part, the 25-year-Kochetkov was putting together a strong campaign prior to getting hurt, posting a 10-2-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .904 save percentage.