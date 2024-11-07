Kochetkov is slated to tend the twine at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Kochetkov will make his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease and is riding a five-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.59 GAA and .883 save percentage. As long as Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains on the shelf, the 25-year-old Kochetkov should continue to see the majority of the starts -- especially considering the Canes don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until they face the Senators and Blues on Nov. 16 and 17, respectively.