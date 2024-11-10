Jarvis notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Jarvis set up tallies by Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas in the high-scoring contest. The 22-year-old Jarvis has a goal and four assists over his last five games as he continues to put up steady numbers while playing on the third line and first power-play unit. The winger has four goals, seven helpers, 35 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 13 outings overall.