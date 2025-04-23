Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils in Game 2.

Jarvis put the final touches on the win, which saw the Hurricanes take care of business on home ice to establish a 2-0 series lead. The empty-netter was his first point of the series, but he's added five shots on net, seven hits and four blocked shots over two contests. Jarvis has quickly developed into a reliable two-way forward and should continue to see significant ice time throughout the postseason.