Jarvis (rest) will play in Game 1 versus the Devils on Sunday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

After sitting out the final two games of the regular season for rest, Jarvis returned to the top line and first power-play combination during Saturday's practice. He generated 32 goals, 67 points, 204 shots on net and 93 hits in 73 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.