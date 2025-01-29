Hall logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

This was Hall's second game in the Hurricanes' lineup. He slotted in on the second line and earned a helper on Andrei Svechnikov's opening tally just 56 seconds into the game. Moving from Chicago to Carolina should help Hall's offense by virtue of having a better supporting cast. He's at 25 points, 82 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-13 rating over 48 appearances. Hall is expected to see mainly middle-six minutes and power-play time as a Hurricane.