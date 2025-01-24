Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Carrier (lower body) has undergone surgery and is facing a long-term absence, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Carrier had missed the last 10 games due to his lower-body injury, and he'll be sidelined indefinitely following Friday's update. Although there isn't a timetable for the 30-year-old's return, Brind'Amour indicated Friday that he hopes Carrier will be able to return before the end of the season. Carrier made 39 appearances prior to sustaining his injury, and he logged four goals, five assists, 136 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating while averaging 11:37 of ice time.