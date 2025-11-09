Jefferies scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-1 win over Springfield on Saturday.

Jefferies has a goal and three assists over his last two games. The sudden surge of offense has him up to eight points, 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests this season. The 24-year-old winger was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and he is in the second and final season of his entry-level contract.