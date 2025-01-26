Lee scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Lee ended a three-game dry spell, his longest since November, with a third-period goal to tie the game at 2-2. The 34-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, surpassing his total from the 2023-24 regular season, and he's added 16 assists, 139 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-15 rating through 48 contests. Lee has clicked with Mathew Barzal on the top line, and while both Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have centered those wingers, Lee's production has remained fairly steady with any combination of linemates.