Lee had a goal and an assist in a Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.
It was Lee's 29th snipe of the season. That's remarkable for a winger many had written off as too slow and old to succeed. It's Lee's third-highest season goal total of his career, and the most since 2017-18 (40). It's also his second-highest point total (54) of his career. Lee turns 35 in July, and his value will drop soon enough. But he's making a late-season run with four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games. He might help if you're still trying to stack points over the next few days.
