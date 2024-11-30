Lee registered a goal, two assists and a plus-4 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Islanders top line of Lee, Bo Horvat, and Simon Holmstrom did all the damage, but were unable to withstand a late push by the Capitals. The 34-year-old captain is having a bounce back season with nine goals and 17 points in 24 games after posting just 37 points in all of 2023-24 - although fantasy managers would likely prefer more than just the two power-play points Lee has mustered during that span.