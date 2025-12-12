Lee scored two power-play goals, distributed two assists and put two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Lee showcased his skill on the power play early in the contest, as he tallied two goals with a man advantage before the end of the opening period. He also slid the primary helper on Simon Holmstrom's goal in the third before later tallying a secondary assist on Ryan Pulock's twine finder. Lee's four-point night brings his season totals up to eight goals, 12 assists, 80 shots on net and 27 hits through 32 games this season. For as uncommon a four-point night is, he was one of five stars to accumulate four points last night. With his effort Thursday, the 25-year-old winger moved up to fourth in points among Islanders players. He has solid fantasy value in most point-based formats and is on track to secure his fifth consecutive season with 37-plus points.