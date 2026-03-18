Eiserman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Eiserman's deal begins in 2026-27, so any additional games he plays this season will come with AHL Bridgeport. The 19-year-old had 18 goals and 10 assists over 32 games with Boston University this season, though the Terriers' poor season ended his NCAA campaign early. Eiserman will likely get a chance to compete for an NHL job in training camp in the fall, but his down year in 2025-26 suggests he needs to develop a bit more before being a regular on Long Island.