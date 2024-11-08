Pageau scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Pageau has three goals over four contests in November, which corresponds to when he replaced Mathew Barzal (upper body) on the top line. Pageau's 17:12 of ice time Thursday was his lowest total in a game since his promotion. The 31-year-old has four goals, two assists, 29 shots on net, 30 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 contests. He's worth a look in fantasy for points, shots and hits as long as he's in the top six, which could be a while since both Barzal and Anthony Duclair (leg) are on long-term injured reserve with absences expected to last into December.
