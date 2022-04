Bailey recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Both of Bailey's points came in the third period, assisting on Kyle Palmieri's power-pally tally before dekeing two defenders to score the Isles' fifth goal. The 32-year-old forward has been playing well of late with two goals and four assists in his last five contests. Bailey now has 13 goals and 30 assists in 73 games this season.