Islanders' Josh Bailey: Posts two points in Game 4

Bailey picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against the Penguins during Game 4 on Tuesday. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first-round series.

The 29-year-old beat the Penguins defense to a puck behind the Pittsburgh net late in the first period and set up Brock Nelson for the go-ahead marker. The goal gave the suffocating Islanders defense a lead it would not relinquish, and Bailey also scored an empty-netter to seal the series. Bailey posted three goals and four points in the sweep.