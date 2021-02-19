Dal Colle exited Friday's practice early with an undisclosed issue, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle will be reevaluated following morning skate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him labeled as a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He's picked up two helpers through eight games this campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Chips in with two helpers•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Activated from IR•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still missing action•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Approaching return from injury•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Fighting for roster spot•