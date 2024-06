Ylonen won't receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic on Thursday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent Monday.

Ylonen had four goals and eight points in 59 contests with Montreal in 2023-24. He's coming off a one-year, two-way agreement. Ylonen will probably end up settling for a two-way contract somewhere, but the 24-year-old should have a real shot of earning an NHL roster spot out of training camp with whatever squad he joins.